U.S., Panama sign bilateral agreement on migration cooperation - Blinken
PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 19 (Reuters) - The United States and Panama have signed an agreement detailing commitments to improve management of migration between the two countries and increase access to legal pathways to immigration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Simon Lewis in Panama City; Editing by Sandra Maler
