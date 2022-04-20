U.S., Panama sign bilateral agreement on migration cooperation - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo talk after a meeting at the Presidential Palace on April 19, 2022, in Panama City, Panama. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 19 (Reuters) - The United States and Panama have signed an agreement detailing commitments to improve management of migration between the two countries and increase access to legal pathways to immigration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Lewis in Panama City; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.