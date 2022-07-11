U.S. plans to renew but not expand humanitarian protections for Venezuelans in the U.S. - sources

Venezuelans take part in a caravan after growing impatient of waiting for the humanitarian visa to cross the country to reach the United States, in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Torres

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States plans to renew but not expand Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans in the United States, three sources told Reuters, a move that could leave tens of thousands of recently arrived Venezuelans without access to the humanitarian program.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington

