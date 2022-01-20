U.S. preparing for possible future COVID variants -White House

A workers inspects an N95 respirator during manufacturing at Protective Health Gear (PHG) in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S., January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is preparing for future variants of COVID-19, White House chief of Staff Ron Klain told MSNBC in an interview that aired on Thursday as the Omicron-related wave of cases appeared to be easing in parts of the country.

"We're prepared. We're increasing the production of tests. We're increasing the production of masks," Klain said in the interview that was taped on Wednesday.

"We have to be prepared for whatever comes next... there's a lot of steps left in fighting this pandemic. We are taking those steps."

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.