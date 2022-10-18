U.S. to provide $2 million to Cuba for Hurricane Ian relief















Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The United States will work with independent organizations to provide the aid, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Hurricane Ian killed three people on the island nation and forced thousands to flee their homes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katherine Jackson and Dan Whitcomb; editing by Tim Ahmann











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.