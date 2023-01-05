U.S. to provide $23 mln in immigration aid to neighbors, ambassador to Mexico says















MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $23 million in additional aid to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean to assist migrants with emergencies and to foster their local integration, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Thursday.

Salazar also said on Twitter the two countries and Canada would discuss further discuss immigration and measures to provide security, labor pathways and economic opportunity at an upcoming trilateral summit.

Reporting by Kylie Madry, Editing by Isabel Woodford











