U.S. to provide $240 mln new assistance for migrants across Americas

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Uruguayan Luis Almagro, attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Summit Implementation Review Group during the 52nd General Assembly of the OAS in Lima, Peru on October 6, 2022. Cris BOURONCLE/Pool via REUTERS

LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Speaking at a migration-themed event at the meeting of Organization of American States (OAS), Blinken said the assistance would be delivered through health services, shelter, education and legal assistance.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk

