U.S. to provide $240 mln new assistance for migrants across Americas















LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Speaking at a migration-themed event at the meeting of Organization of American States (OAS), Blinken said the assistance would be delivered through health services, shelter, education and legal assistance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.