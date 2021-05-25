Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AmericasU.S. requests dispute settlement panel on Canadian dairy quotas under USMCA

Reuters
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it requested a dispute settlement panel to review a U.S. challenge to Canada's application of dairy import quotas under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

The request marks an escalation of a U.S. complaint first lodged in December 2020, alleging that Canada was improperly allocating some of the USMCA's tariff-rate quotas on 14 dairy products, diverting a portion of them to Canadian processors and to the detriment of U.S. dairy farmers and processors.

