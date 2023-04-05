US sanctions former Haitian official for corruption















WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. imposed sanctions on the former president of Haiti's Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday for what it called "his extensive involvement in corruption," the Treasury Department said.

The former official, Gary Bodeau, was involved in several plots aimed at influencing the outcome of Haitian political appointments, including facilitating and soliciting bribes worth millions of dollars, the department said.

“Corrupt officials like Bodeau have created an environment that empowers illegal armed gangs and their supporters to inflict violence on the Haitian people,” Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Bodeau had been sanctioned by Canada in November, along with two other Haitian politicians, Rony Celestin and Richard Fourcand. Ottawa accused them of aiding gang leaders and laundering their illicit earnings.

Celestin and Fourcand were also sanctioned by the U.S. in December for using their power to promote drug trafficking.

Haiti's gangs have expanded their power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has faced difficulties in restoring order to the country.

