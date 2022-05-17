1 minute read
U.S. sanctions Guatemala's attorney general over accusations of corruption
LOS ANGELES, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has sanctioned Guatemalan Attorney General Maria Porras over accusations of "involvement in significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb
