U.S. sanctions Guatemala's attorney general over accusations of corruption

1 minute read

Guatemala's Attorney General Maria Consuelo Porras gestures during a meeting with the Nominating Committee for the election of the Attorney General, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, Guatemala April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has sanctioned Guatemalan Attorney General Maria Porras over accusations of "involvement in significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb

