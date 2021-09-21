U.S. says 4,000 Haitian migrants moved from border, four more flights to come -Mayorkas

Haitian migrants get off an aiport bus after U.S. authorities flew them out of a Texas border city where thousands of mostly Haitians had gathered under a bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States has moved about 4,000 Haitians from under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, where mistreatment of the migrants was recorded, and more were expected to leave on four flights Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

"We are moving more migrants very quickly to other processing centers so that we can ensure their security and safety and the security and safety of the community," Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN. "We are repatriating individuals, we expect to see dramatic change in the next 48 to 96 hours."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.