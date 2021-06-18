U.S. says delivered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday

A detail view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine box at a vaccination site at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center in Arlington, Texas, U.S. February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States delivered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday.

"Today, as part of the U.S. commitment to help contain the virus, we delivered one million vaccine doses to our friend, ally, and neighbor", Blinken said on Twitter.

Canada said earlier that it expected to receive around one million Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) shots from the United States on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

