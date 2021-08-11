Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. says it is committed to helping Cuban people access internet

People connect to the internet in Havana, Cuba, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments said Wednesday the U.S. government is committed to supporting the Cuban people's access to the internet and open to issuing additional authorizations if needed.

Last month, the State Department said the U.S. government is working with the private sector and Congress to look for ways to make the internet more accessible to the people of Cuba. Ideas suggested by some U.S. politicians include using satellite-based networks or high-altitude balloons to enable internet access.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

