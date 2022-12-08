U.S. says welcomes appointment of Boluarte as Peru's President















Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said it welcomed the appointment of Dina Boluarte as President of Peru, who was sworn in by Congress on Wednesday in a day that saw ex-leader Pedro Castillo arrested following his ousting from office in an impeachment trial.

"We commend Peruvian institutions and civil authorities for assuring democratic stability and will continue to support Peru under the unity government President Boluarte pledged to form," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; editing by Dan Whitcomb











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.