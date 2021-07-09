Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti -White House

People walk past a wall with a mural depicting Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, after he was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Robenson Sanon

July 9 (Reuters) - The United States will send federal law enforcement officers to Haiti as soon as possible to help after the assassination of its president, the White House said on Friday, saying strengthening Haitian capacity for law enforcement remains key U.S. priority.

Officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security will be involved, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Psaki also said the White House will send COVID-19 vaccines to Haiti as early as next week.

