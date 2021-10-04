Skip to main content

Americas

U.S. team led by Blinken to hold security talks in Mexico on Friday

1 minute read

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks in the Benjamin Franklin room at the State Department, during a virtual meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who is in Mexico City, in Washington, U.S. February 26, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Mexico City on Friday to lead a delegation for high-level security talks between the neighboring countries, the White House said on Monday.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and other officials will accompany Blinken to take part in the Biden administration's first U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue.

The White House said the talks would "build on discussions in previous months on protecting our people, preventing transborder crime, and pursuing criminal networks, while promoting human rights and the rule of law."

Talks come as migration issues continue to rankle both North American countries, which share a 1,960-mile (3,155-km) border.

Most recently, thousands of Haitian migrants formed a large impromptu border camp at the Mexican-U.S. border. Some have been flown back to Haiti, while others are waiting to have their cases for asylum heard in the United States or remain scattered across Latin America seeking refuge.

But the two countries also have a broader relationship, with the United States acting as the leading supplier of military equipment to Mexico and taking special interest in the countries anti-drug initiatives.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 4:24 PM UTC

Brazil's Hapvida admits to prescribing ineffective medicine to COVID patients

Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes said in a securities filing late on Sunday it has prescribed hydroxychloroquine to COVID patients.

Americas
Brazil eliminates import tariffs on certain I.T. and telecom equipment
Americas
Fire devastates Honduras' Caribbean resort island of Guanaja
Americas
U.S. charges Canadian man, alleging he's an Islamic State fighter, propagandist
Americas
Payments tech firm Nuvei files for U.S. IPO a year after Toronto listing

Canada's payments technology company Nuvei Corp on Monday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, more than a year after its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange.