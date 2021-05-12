Skip to main content

AmericasU.S. trade chief Tai vows to use new USMCA trade pact to address Mexican labor issues.

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies during a hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that she will use the new factory-specific labor enforcement provisions of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade to address longstanding labor issues in Mexico.

Tai told the U.S. Senate Finance Committee in prepared testimony that she will partner with the Mexican government in trying to "prevent a race to the bottom" for U.S. and Mexican workers.

USTR earlier on Wednesday requested that the Mexican government review allegations that worker rights were denied in a union vote at a General Motors (GM.N) truck plant in Mexico under the USMCA's labor provisions. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · May 11, 2021 · 10:10 PM UTCDeath toll from Colombia protests rises as cities brace for COVID fallout

The reported death toll from nearly two weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia rose past 40 on Tuesday, a day ahead of a planned national strike, while major cities warned of a prolonged peak in COVID-19 cases due to demonstrations.

Americas'Want the COVID-19 vaccine? Have a U.S. visa?' Latinos travel north for the shot
AmericasLatin America’s pandemic tragedy as death toll nears one million
AmericasU.S. asks Mexico to review GM plant labor allegations in test of new trade deal
AmericasMaduro says Venezuela will soon receive Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine

President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday the single-dose Russian Sputnik Light vaccine will soon arrive in Venezuela as the country struggles with rising cases of coronavirus.