U.S. 'understands' Mexican position on Americas summit after boycott -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 28, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The United States "understands" Mexico's position on the Summit of the Americas, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday after Mexico's president made good on a threat to skip the event because all countries in the Western Hemisphere were not invited.

Price also defended Washington's decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the meeting in Los Angeles this week, saying those countries "are not exemplars of democratic governance."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.