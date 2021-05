U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as she attends a speed pitch with entrepreneurs who have a social impact focus, in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday she will travel to Guatemala and Mexico on June 7-8, as she spearheads the Biden administration's efforts to deal with an increase in migration at the U.S. southern border.

Harris told reporters about her travel plans while on a visit to Rhode Island.

