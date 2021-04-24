Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Vice President Harris to speak with Mexican president on tree-planting proposal

Central American migrants work in a compost to create organic material to be used as fertilizer for plants, as part of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador administration's signature "Sembrando Vida," or "Sowing Life" program, at the Tapachula Forestry Garden Center, in Tapachula, Mexico April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will speak with Mexico's president on May 7 about his proposal to expand a tree-planting program to Central America as way to reduce poverty and migration, Mexico's foreign minister said on Saturday.

The virtual meeting will include Mexico's economy minister, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a tweet.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has suggested the U.S. government offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in the tree-planting program. read more

