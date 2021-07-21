Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. weighs sanctions on Cuban officials over reaction to protests -State Dept

Emigres wave Cuban flags outside Versailles restaurant, in reaction to reports of protests in Cuba against its deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida, U.S. July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

July 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is exploring sanctions on Cuban government officials following Havana's crackdown on protesters in the island nation, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

"The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control is exploring designating Cuban officials responsible for violence, repression, human rights violations against those peaceful protesters," department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in a news briefing.

