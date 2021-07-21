Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

U.S. welcomes formation of Haiti's interim government, Blinken says

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the formation of Haiti's interim government is a positive and necessary step, nearly two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was gunned down in a murder plot.

"The United States welcomes efforts by Haiti's political leadership to come together in choosing an interim Prime Minister and a unity cabinet to chart a path forward in the wake of the heinous assassination of Jovenel Moïse," Blinken said in a statement.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · July 20, 2021 · 10:17 PM UTC'Change is coming': Peru's Castillo faces a divided nation after election battle

Peru's Pedro Castillo has won a long and tense presidential election battle. Now he needs to heal the wounds of a starkly divided nation, split between support for his socialist reforms and fears he will upend the Andean nation's traditional politics and mining.

AmericasHaiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination
AmericasBrazil's Bolsonaro says he will veto lawmakers' $1 bln electoral fund
AmericasMexico's Veracruz state votes to allow abortion, joining three other regions
AmericasColombia government sends $3.9 bln tax reform to congress amid renewed protests