U.S. will discuss climate, elections with Brazil during the Summit for Americas

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan answers questions while Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre looks on, during the daily media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 8 (Reuters) - Climate will be an "important topic of discussion" between the United States and Brazil during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday.

The U.S. will also discuss the topic of "open, transparent and democratic elections" with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during the summit, Sullivan said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

