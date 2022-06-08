1 minute read
U.S. will discuss climate, elections with Brazil during the Summit for Americas
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 8 (Reuters) - Climate will be an "important topic of discussion" between the United States and Brazil during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday.
The U.S. will also discuss the topic of "open, transparent and democratic elections" with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during the summit, Sullivan said.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese
