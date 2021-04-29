Skip to main content

AmericasU.S. will not provide financial support for constitutional referendum in Haiti

The United States will not provide financial support for a constitutional referendum in Haiti, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday, adding that the country should hold what he said were overdue elections.

"We have repeatedly stated that constitutional reform is for the Haitian people to decide. We've emphasized to the Haitian government that the US government will not provide financial support for a constitutional referendum," Price said.

