AmericasU.S. to work with regional partners to pressure Venezuela's Maduro -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington would continue to work with partners in the region to exert pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "so that the country can peacefully return to democracy."

In pre-recorded remarks to a conference on Latin America, Blinken also said the Biden administration would "continue to advocate for the human rights of the Cuban people."

