USAID chief eyes "better path forward" with El Salvador

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele speaks during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR, June 15 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, said on Tuesday she had met Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and that he had shown readiness to discuss a "better path forward."

Power said she had held a constructive meeting with Bukele and that they had had "frank, wide-ranging" talks that broached U.S. concerns about democratic governance.

"Appreciate his willingness to discuss a better path forward," Power said, writing on Twitter.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria Editing by Drazen Jorgic

