Value of Canada building permits up 14.1% in November















Jan 9 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by a 14.1% in November from October, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while both the industrial and institutional components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with Ontario recording the largest increase.

Month on month (%)

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev)

Total +14.1 -5.3 -1.4

Residential +13.7 -10.3 -6.4

Nonresidential +14.9 +5.5 +9.5

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.