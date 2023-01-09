Value of Canada building permits up 14.1% in November
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by a 14.1% in November from October, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while both the industrial and institutional components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with Ontario recording the largest increase.
Month on month (%)
Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev)
Total +14.1 -5.3 -1.4
Residential +13.7 -10.3 -6.4
Nonresidential +14.9 +5.5 +9.5
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Dale Smith)
