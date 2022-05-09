Venezuela begins imports of Iranian heavy crude for refining -PDVSA documents

1 minute read

A general view of the Amuay refinery complex which belongs to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Punto Fijo, Venezuela November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela has begun importing Iranian heavy crude to feed its domestic refineries, documents from the state-run oil company PDVSA showed, a deal that widens a swap agreement signed by both countries last year, which are under U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga

