Venezuela begins imports of Iranian heavy crude for refining -PDVSA documents
May 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela has begun importing Iranian heavy crude to feed its domestic refineries, documents from the state-run oil company PDVSA showed, a deal that widens a swap agreement signed by both countries last year, which are under U.S. sanctions.
Reporting by Marianna Parraga
