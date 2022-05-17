Venezuela hopes "all sanctions" will be lifted by Washington -VP

HOUSTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday said her government hopes the United States' decision to ease some sanctions, as a key political dialogue is set to resume soon, will pave the way for a total lifting of restrictions on the country.

Rodriguez also said President Nicolas Maduro's administration has confirmed news reports that Washington plans to authorize oil companies to engage in negotiations aimed at resuming or expanding operations in Venezuela.

Reporting by Vivian Sequera, writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing Gary McWilliams

