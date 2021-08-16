Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Venezuela opposition leader Guevara released from prison

Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara speaks to the media after leaving "El Helicoide", a detention centre of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), where he had been imprisoned after he was charged with terrorism, treason, and an attack on constitutional order, in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

CARACAS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara was released from prison on Sunday, a month after his arrest and days after the start of talks in Mexico City between the opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Intelligence agents pulled Guevara from his car on a Caracas highway on July 12. Officials later said he was linked to a bout of gang violence in the capital. read more

The United States condemned his arrest, and his father and doctor last week said his health could be at risk. read more

Guevara told reporters on Sunday he had been in isolation until several days ago and did not have any further details about his release, according to footage from local internet broadcaster VIVOPlay.

"I'm not clear on what the limitations are," Guevara said.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation had earlier said Guevara was expected to be put under house arrest.

The Venezuelan government and the opposition on Friday signed an initial agreement laying out guidelines for the dialogue in Mexico City. The talks will include more than a dozen countries, including Norway, Russia and the Netherlands. read more

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Tom Hogue

