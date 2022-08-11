Venezuela president appoints former foreign minister Plasencia as ambassador to Colombia

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia gestures as he speaks during a news conference on the situation of the Embassy of Venezuela in Bolivia, at the Foreign Ministry office, in Caracas, Venezuela January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

CARACAS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he appointed former foreign minister Felix Plasencia as ambassador to Colombia, during an official act broadcast on the state television channel Thursday.

The announcement comes days after the inauguration of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has expressed his intention to normalize diplomatic relations with Venezuela, broken since 2019.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Vivian Sequera

