Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Venezuela says U.S. military plane violated its airspace

1 minute read

CARACAS, July 23 (Reuters) - Venezuela's armed forces said on Friday that a U.S. military plane violated its airspace along the South American country's border with Colombia in what it said was a "flagrant provocation."

Venezuela, whose socialist government is under heavy sanctions from Washington, has on several occasions in recent years reported alleged airspace violations.

It said that on Thursday evening, a C-17 plane from the U.S. Air Force flew over the Perija mountains in western Zulia state for three minutes.

"They are performing reconnaissance tasks on Venezuelan geophysical space, and thus we do not rule out other possible hostile actions that violate our sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Venezuelan armed forces said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Washington accuses President Nicolas Maduro of corruption, human rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election, and has pressured him to step down.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Brian Ellsworth Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · July 23, 2021 · 11:09 PM UTCViolent protests mar funeral of slain Haiti president

Haiti bid a rowdy farewell to assassinated president Jovenel Moise on Friday as his funeral was roiled by nearby gunfire and protests, prompting a high-level U.S. delegation to leave abruptly and other dignitaries to duck into vehicles for safety.

AmericasColombia boosts budding cannabis industry by removing ban on dry flower exports
AmericasPandemic-hit Canadian businesses call for eleventh hour aid extension
AmericasEXCLUSIVE Historic low river levels force Argentine grains ships to cut cargoes by 25%, ports chamber says
AmericasVenezuela says U.S. military plane violated its airspace

Venezuela's armed forces said on Friday that a U.S. military plane violated its airspace along the South American country's border with Colombia in what it said was a "flagrant provocation."