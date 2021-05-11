Skip to main content

AmericasVenezuelan opposition head proposes lifting U.S. sanctions progressively

Reuters
1 minute read

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido gestures while wearing a face mask with the writing "Vaccines, now!" during a protest to demand that all people get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Caracas, Venezuela April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday proposed a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions on the South American country as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro's government to reach an agreement with opposition parties.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Guaido proposed a "national agreement" that would include a schedule for general elections with all opposition political parties, as well as the ruling Socialist Party.

Americas

