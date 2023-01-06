Venezuelan president names new head of PDVSA, foreign minister















CARACAS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday named the new head of state oil company PDVSA (PDVSA.UL) as Pedro Rafael Tellechea and said Yvan Gil Pinto would become the country's new foreign minister.

Tellechea has "great experience" leading state chemical company Pequiven and will "consolidate the momentum of the national oil industry," Maduro said on Twitter.

Reporting by Vivian Sequera Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb











