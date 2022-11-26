Venezuela's frozen funds to be gradually released for humanitarian aid

Mexico's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, head of the opposition delegation of Venezuela Gerardo Blyde Perez, Representative of Norway government Dag Nylander, and President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez, hold a news conference about the political talks between Venezuela's government and the opposition, in Mexico City, Mexico November 26, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela's government and opposition have asked the United Nations to manage several billions of dollars held in foreign banks, which will be gradually unfrozen to combat a humanitarian crisis in the South American country, delegates announced in Mexico City on Saturday.

Venezuelan government representatives arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a "social agreement" with their political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year.

Reporting by Diego Ore Oviedo and Sarah Morland; editing by Diane Craft

