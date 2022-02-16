1 minute read
Venezuela's Maduro ally Saab served as confidential DEA source: court filing
MIAMI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, for nearly a year served as a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and forfeited funds as part of a deal to "self-surrender" to face charges in the United States, according to a court document unsealed on Wednesday.
Reporting by Brian Ellsworth
