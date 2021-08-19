Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Venezuela's Maduro taps new foreign minister in cabinet shakeup

1 minute read

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses the media from the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

CARACAS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday named the country's envoy to China as the new foreign minister in a cabinet shakeup that comes amid political negotiations with the opposition meant to ease a political stalemate.

Felix Plasencia will serve as Venezuela's top diplomat, while outgoing foreign minister Jorge Arreaza will serve as industry and production minister, Maduro wrote on Twitter.

"(Plasencia) has the immense responsibility of continuing the excellent diplomatic work carried out by Jorge Arreaza," Maduro wrote. "We must ensure the triumph of our Peace Diplomacy around the world."

The cabinet shuffle also brings changes to the education, interior and mining ministries.

The opposition and the government last week opened talks in Mexico City in which the opposition is seeking improved electoral conditions and the release of imprisoned activists while Maduro allies are pushing for an end to U.S. sanctions. read more

Reporting by Caracas newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 2:35 AM UTC

Quake leaves Haiti 'on its knees' as impatience grows over lack of aid

An earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in Haiti had left the Caribbean nation "on its knees", Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Wednesday, as survivors showed increasing frustration about the sluggish arrival of relief to hard-hit areas.

Americas
Haiti quake leaves small businesses in ruins, compounding woes
Americas
New Cuban decree tightens controls on social media, sparking outrage
Americas
Bolivia's Morales says he would be exonerated if new probes on 'massacres' opened
Americas
Germany to designate parts of Greece COVID-19 high-risk area - Funke

The German government plans to designate parts of Greece and some areas of Ireland as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days, the Funke media group reported on Thursday.