Video of Mexico military appearing to kill civilians seems to have been 'execution' - president















MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - A video which appears to show members of Mexico's military killing civilians in the northern border town of Nuevo Laredo seems to have been an "execution," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

The incident is being investigated, he said in a regular press conference.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer











