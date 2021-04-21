Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 2.2% in March, up from a year-over-year increase of 1.1% in February, on energy prices and due to a statistical effect caused by last year's very low index level, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 2.3% in March.

NATHAN JANZEN, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

"The headline spike, as expected, is largely an energy story but there are some signs that underlying pressures are starting to show up. The Bank of Canada's core measures also moved higher on the month, with two of them very slightly above the Bank of Canada's midpoint 2% inflation target."

BIPAN RAI, NORTH AMERICAN HEAD OF FX STRATEGY AT CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"Slight disappointment in the headline number but the market is going look past that to the Bank of Canada a little bit later. We also had a bit of an upward surprise for the common core component for CPI."

"At least at this point, we're expecting the bank is not going to lift off ahead of the Fed, which is where the market is pricing them."

"The bank is going to push that narrative that it's going to take a while before CPI is at that sustainable 2% level and I suspect that's probably the narrative that makes the most sense at this point."

DEREK HOLT, VICE PRESIDENT OF CAPITAL MARKETS ECONOMICS, SCOTIABANK

"The main takeaway here is that average core inflation is not just base effect driven - it has been just barely beneath the 2% target for a long stretch of time."

"This isn't just base effect driven, it's pretty remarkable resilience in terms of underlying inflation pressures."

