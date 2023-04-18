VIEW Canada annual inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March















TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate dropped to 4.3% in March, matching expectations, as a drop in energy prices helped to keep the consumer price index in check despite a record rise in mortgage costs, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

STEPHEN BROWN, SENIOR CANADA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"While base effects helped to pull headline inflation sharply lower in March, there were also some encouraging signs in core inflation, as the average three-month annualised gain in CPI-trim and CPI-median fell to a 16-month low. We continue to expect headline inflation to fall faster than the Bank of Canada expects this year."

ROYCE MENDES, DIRECTOR & HEAD OF MACRO STRATEGY AT DESJARDINS

"The slowdown in the year-over-year rate was the result of base effects, with a very large monthly increase falling out of the annual calculation. But with total prices rising yet again in March, the deceleration in headline inflation will come as cold comfort to Canadian consumers who have seen prices rise by 14% in the three years since the pandemic began in March 2020."

"Markets are no longer pricing in rate cuts in Canada this year and have opened the door to further hikes in the near term. However, with the recent global banking system stresses unexpectedly tightening financial conditions, we think rate hikes are now a thing of the past and cuts will begin around the turn of the year."

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

"This was pretty much right down the middle of the plate. No big surprise. I would just highlight the fact that there is a lot of seasonality in March. So the headline, (up) 0.5%, sounds like a lot, but in fact for the second month in a row we saw seasonally adjusted prices rise just 0.1%."

"I would characterize this as modestly good news. We did see the expected come down in all the core measures. Things are mostly unfolding as expected.""

"Besides the mild seasonally adjusted overall number, I would point out if you look at the three-month trend on the Bank of Canada's core measures, they are coming down but they are still a little bit too hot for comfort."

DEREK HOLT, VICE PRESIDENT OF CAPITAL MARKETS ECONOMICS AT SCOTIABANK

"I don't think we got a whole lot of new information out of the report... We still have persistent, sticky core inflation, and I think this keeps the Bank of Canada monitoring persistent inflationary pressures... And I think (Bank of Canada Governor Tiff) Macklem was right to emphasize how he's looking at services inflation, wages relative to productivity, and taken together, these things still suggested there's more work to do."

Reporting by Fergal Smith, Steve Scherer Compiled by Fergal Smith











