Canada lost 207,100 jobs in April and the unemployment rate rose to 8.1% amid fresh restrictions imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. Analysts had expected a loss of 175,000 jobs, and an unemployment rate of 7.8%.

STORIES: read more

Market reaction: CAD/

Link: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210507/dq210507a-eng.htm

COMMENTARY

ROYCE MENDES, SENIOR ECONOMIST, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"The Canadian labour market was crushed again under the weight of another rise in COVID cases ... It was no surprise where the pain was felt most acutely, with high-contact services sectors reversing much of the gains seen during the lull in between the second and third waves of the virus.

"With tightened restrictions in response to the third wave still in place to begin May, and some parts of the country requiring even harsher measures, more job losses could show up in the next report. The good news is that the curve is bending in some regions of the country and vaccinations are picking up pace, both of which should help the labour market begin to recover in June."

RYAN BRECHT, A SENIOR ECONOMIST AT ACTION ECONOMICS

"The report revealed the roughly as-expected contraction in the labour market amid increased restrictions ... Our base case remains for a return to labour market growth later this year as vaccinations take hold and restrictions are eased."

ANDREW KELVIN, CHIEF CANADA STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES

"I think the interesting one is the hours worked numbers (they) were I think weaker than had been expected even given the decline in jobs ... It probably suggests a weaker April than we had penciled in. I think it suggests a weaker April than the Bank of Canada would have had penciled in just given where there Q2 forecast was. So we are seeing some of the downside risks that had been highlighted at the time of the MPR starting to materialize.

"I don't think it changes the narrative terribly, but I will say it is something that does raise a few questions about the degree of optimism that was in last Bank of Canada statement."

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

"Full-time jobs took a heavier hit during April than they did amid the second wave restrictions... This episode seemed to be a little more impactful in that it led to a big decline in full-time jobs and specifically in private-sector employment.

"There were some heavy hits in education and culture and recreation. So it seems like the third wave bit into other sectors a little bit more deeply than the second wave.

"It's a pretty tough reading for the Canadian economy... but the number is not a big surprise. As things are able to reopen again, these jobs will be able to be recouped relatively quickly."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.