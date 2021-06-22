Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Washington calls Peru election 'fair' despite Fujimori claims of voter fraud

2 minute read
1/2

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses supporters in Lima, Peru June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin

LIMA, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that Peru's recent presidential election was "a model of democracy," despite efforts by conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori to get ballots thrown out while raising accusations of voter fraud.

Peruvians went to the polls on June 6. Electoral authorities are still evaluating challenges to some ballots while preliminary results narrowly favor socialist Pedro Castillo over Fujimori, daughter of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori. read more

"We congratulate the Peruvian authorities for safely administering another round of free, fair, accessible and peaceful elections, even amid the significant challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement released in Washington.

"These recent elections are a model of democracy in the region. We support giving the electoral authorities time to process and publish the results in accordance with Peruvian law."

Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Jane Wardell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 7:53 PM UTCIn a Mexican border camp, asylum seekers wait for Biden to end Trump health directive

When Salvadoran asylum seeker Liset Ortiz was kidnapped in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez on her way to the United States, a kidnapper found the police report she was carrying as proof of the death threats she says she received in El Salvador for being a lesbian.

AmericasU.S. blasts Nicaragua 'campaign of terror' as global condemnation grows
AmericasAs Venezuela's economy regresses, crypto fills the gaps
AmericasNative Americans decry unmarked graves, untold history of boarding schools
AmericasWashington calls Peru election 'fair' despite Fujimori claims of voter fraud