White House: Canada stabbing spree was 'senseless' and 'devastating'

Flowers stand outside a house that was investigated by police as a crime scene, after a stabbing spree killed 10 people on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby town of Weldon, in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada September 5, 2022. REUTERS/David Stobbe

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday a a stabbing spree in Canada , where mass violence is rare, is "senseless" and "devastating."

"We stand with Canada, our ally and neighbor and all those affected by this tragedy and condemn this senseless violence," Jean-Pierre said.

Canada's extensive manhunt extended into its third day on Tuesday with hundreds of officers searching for the surviving suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 people. https://reut.rs/3Bj9csn

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington

