White House expects an influx of people to border if COVID-era policy is lifted

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The White House expects an influx of people to the border if Title 42, which is a COVID-era order that has blocked over a million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, is lifted, communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

The Biden White House is planning for multiple contingencies around the policy, she said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

