Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AmericasWhite House says shift in policy on Cuba not one of Biden's top priorities

Reuters
1 minute read

A shift in Cuba policy is not among President Joe Biden's top foreign policy priorities, the White House said on Friday, when asked about plans by Raul Castro to step aside as Communist Party first secretary, the most powerful job in Cuba.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. policy toward Cuba would be governed by two key principles - support for democracy and human rights, and the belief that Americans, especially Cuban-Americans, were the best ambassadors for freedom and prosperity.

While shifts in Cuba policy were not a top priority for Biden, the administration would remain engaged and focused on leadership changes on the Communist-run island, Psaki said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · April 15, 2021 · 1:48 AM UTCArgentina closes schools, imposes curfew in Buenos Aires as COVID-19 cases spike

Argentina's government will tighten pandemic restrictions in and around the capital Buenos Aires to rein in a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, including shutting schools and imposing a curfew from 8pm to limit social activity.

AmericasBrazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold
AmericasAnalysis: Cuban Communists under pressure to accelerate economic reforms
AmericasCuba kicks off party congress to lower curtain on Castro era
AmericasWhite House says shift in policy on Cuba not one of Biden's top priorities

A shift in Cuba policy is not among President Joe Biden's top foreign policy priorities, the White House said on Friday, when asked about plans by Raul Castro to step aside as Communist Party first secretary, the most powerful job in Cuba.