White House says the U.S. will do all it can to help resolve Haiti kidnappings

People ride on a motorcycle near a burning barricade as Haitians mount a nationwide strike to protest a growing wave of kidnappings, days after the abduction of a group of missionaries, in Port-au-Prince, in Haiti October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it will do all it can to help the missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, where a gang leader said he was willing to kill "these Americans" if he does not get what he demands.

"We will do everything that we can to help resolve the situation," said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean- Pierre.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

