Americas
White House says the U.S. will do all it can to help resolve Haiti kidnappings
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it will do all it can to help the missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, where a gang leader said he was willing to kill "these Americans" if he does not get what he demands.
"We will do everything that we can to help resolve the situation," said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean- Pierre.
Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.