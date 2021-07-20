Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House will form working group to explore how people can send money to Cuba

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will form a working group to examine remittances to Cuba in the wake of protests on the island to determine how those residing in the United States can send money to the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

