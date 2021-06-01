Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

World Bank says U.S. must free up excess COVID vaccines for Latin America

Reuters
1 minute read

World Bank President David Malpass responds to a question from a reporter during an opening press conference at the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Fall Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday is was vital that the United States frees up excess COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin America.

"These next few weeks are vital that in particular the U.S. frees up excess (vaccines) to go to programs that exist. We're ready to take them tomorrow in the three countries that I mentioned and by two weeks from now in more countries within Latin America," he told a briefing, referring to Ecuador, El Salvador and Honduras.

Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization top emergency expert, said the situation in South America remained of very high concern.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:37 PM UTCU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsConsider global shortages before giving COVID-19 shots to teens, EU body says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna files for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO asks for re-checks of research on when coronavirus first surfaced in Italy
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada panel says COVID-19 shots can be mixed, move could hit AstraZeneca