An EU embargo on Russian oil in the works - French minister
PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that an embargo on Russian oil at a European Union level was in the works, adding that France's President Emmanuel Macron wants such a move.
"I hope that in the weeks to come we will convince our European partners to stop importing Russian oil," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Louise Heavens
