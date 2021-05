Former Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky attends an interview with Reuters in central London, Britain, January, 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The board of Open Russia, an organisation linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has decided to end its operations in Russia, it said on Thursday.

The decision was taken to protect its supporters due to draft legislation targeting "undesirable" organisations, it said.

