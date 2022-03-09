1 minute read
Any decision on jets for Ukraine must be taken by all NATO, Polish PM says
WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - Any decision to give fighter jets to Ukraine must be taken jointly by all NATO countries, Poland's prime minister said on Wednesday during a visit to the Austrian capital Vienna.
"We did not agree to supply planes by ourselves, because it must be the decision of the whole of NATO," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a press coonference broadcast on Polish television.
Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Andrew Heavens
