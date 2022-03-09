Any decision on jets for Ukraine must be taken by all NATO, Polish PM says

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere (not pictured) attend a news conference in the government's official residence in Oslo, Norway March 8, 2022. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - Any decision to give fighter jets to Ukraine must be taken jointly by all NATO countries, Poland's prime minister said on Wednesday during a visit to the Austrian capital Vienna.

"We did not agree to supply planes by ourselves, because it must be the decision of the whole of NATO," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a press coonference broadcast on Polish television.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.